Kyler Murray will play more this week

AP

Kyler Murray played 10 plays in his one drive in the preseason opener. He will play more this week.

“We’ll see how the game’s going, but definitely more than one drive,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

Murray handled his first NFL action with aplomb, going 6-for-7 for 44 yards against the Chargers. His one incompletion was a completion, with Cardinals receiver KeeSean Johnson negating the catch by stepping out of bounds first.

From time to time, the No. 1 overall choice throws interceptions in practice. Kingsbury has said he’s fine with Murray’s risk-taking.

Murray is figuring out what he can get away with and what he can’t.

“To be honest, I don’t really care. It is what it is,” Murray said of his practice picks. “You have to have a short memory. But for me, it’s just a learning experience. Most of the time it’s us not being on the same page. I give credit where credit is due but usually, it’s on us. So it is what it is. I can’t really hold on to it too long. It’s next play.”