Leonard Fournette got “the bad people out of my life” after 2018 season

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette had a rough 2018 season that left him with a lot to prove in his third year with the team.

Fournette discussed the changes he made to be in position to boost faith in his ability to help the Jaguars during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Fournette has lost weight and says he feels light on his feet, but turned away from the field when asked about the biggest changes he made this offseason.

“I just tried to focus on my personal life,” Fournette said. “Getting the bad people out of my life, focusing on myself so I won’t have to worry about no problems coming into the season or even coming into camp. I know football is going to take care of itself if I put mind into it and work hard every day. It’s really the personal things, just trying to be in a better place.”

If a cleaner off-field life leads to better results on the field, Fournette and the Jaguars should both find themselves in a better place than they were in 2018.

  1. Leonard was something else in 2017, that Jaguars team had a superbowl ticket in their grasp. Leonard also had a great off the field reputation up until last year. Im cheering for him to get back to success on and off the field in 2019!

  4. He was recently arrested in Jacksonville for driving his car like he stole it while having a suspended driver’s license. I truly hope that being a better citizen off the field helps him to be better on the field.

  5. As a kid, I was told 1. “we are who we surround ourselves with.” and 2. “We are what we consistently do.”

    You need to change one to change the other.

    I hope this kid is able to rebound. It was a tough watch last year.

  6. Jaguars are going to be much better in 2019. In part, they have a much easier schedule. However, they also improved the offense a ton by hiring John DeFilippo and dumping Blake Bortles for Nick Foles, who won a Super Bowl with DeFilippo. This Jaguars offense should be much more fun to watch than that 2017 team too, which was literally terrified of passing the ball.

    The only problem I see is if Marrone forces JDF to run the ball on first down predictably, just like he has for the last few years. If he does that, the Jags would be wise to can Marrone and send Coughlin packing with him.

