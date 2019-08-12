NFL makes its stance clear on Antonio Brown’s helmet

AP

The NFL has drawn a line in the sand with regards to Antonio Brown.

Without even mentioning Antonio Brown.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy just tweeted out what amounts to a policy statement, as it pertains to Antonio Brown’s grievance and bluster about wearing his old helmet which hasn’t been certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment.

“The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved,” McCarthy wrote. “If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. NFL policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s old[er] than 10 years.”

McCarthy deserves extra credit for going full Bill Parcells — “The player” — but the league’s stance here is clear. Brown can threaten as he pleases. But without conforming to safety standards the league and players union have worked together to create, he won’t be on the field.