NFL will let Antonio Brown keep his helmet model, if he can find a newer one

The specific helmet Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown brought with him from Pittsburgh and wanted to wear this season in Oakland has been disallowed. But Brown may still get to wear the model of helmet he wants to wear.

PFT has confirmed with a source close to the situation that the NFL, the Raiders and Brown’s representatives have been in contact, and that the NFL has approved Brown wearing the helmet model he wants — the Schutt AiR Advantage — if he finds a helmet that fits him and is less than 10 years old.

Schutt stopped making the AiR Advantage in 2011, and Brown’s helmet is more than 10 years old. But there are AiR Advantage helmets out there that are eight or nine years old, and if Brown can find one that fits him properly and is in good condition, the league will let him wear it, the source said.

Right now, the source said, Brown and his representatives have not found an AiR Advantage helmet that is less than 10 years old. But they’re hoping to. Anyone who has one may be able to get a pretty penny from Brown for it.