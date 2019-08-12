Packers sign Tommy Bohanon

Getty Images

The Packers signed fullback Tommy Bohanon, the team announced Monday.

Bohanon entered the NFL as a seventh-round choice of the Jets in 2013 out of Wake Forest.

He played three seasons for the Jets and two seasons with the Jaguars. For his career, Bohanon has played 68 games, with 30 starts, during the regular season.

He has 26 career carries for 72 career rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns and 29 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown. He has also played in three postseason contests with one start, recording two receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown.