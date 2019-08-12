Parris Campbell still not practicing, if not a setback

Getty Images

The calf strain heard ’round the world has garnered most of the attention in Colts training camp, but it’s not the only worrying situation for them at the moment.

Even though coach Frank Reich refused to call it a “setback,” rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell was apparently nearing a return to practice, until he wasn’t.

“He was kind of getting close,” Reich said, via Mike Chappell of CBS4Indy.com. “Then we had a little bit of a, I don’t want to call it a setback, but a little something yesterday. He felt a little something yesterday so we’re kind of re-evaluating that.

“Getting close, then you try to push it a little bit to see if you’re ready. ‘Oh, maybe not quite ready.’ Wait a few more days to see how that settles down.”

Campbell suffered the injury on July 28. The second-rounder from Ohio State has missed 10 straight practices.

Guard Quenton Nelson was out of practice after suffering a minor ankle injury Sunday, which Reich termed “precautionary.”