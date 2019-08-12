Saints sign Chris Clark, Shane Smith

Getty Images

The Saints made a couple of additions designed to bolster their blocking on Monday.

The agents for veteran offensive tackle Chris Clark announced that their client has signed with New Orleans. Herbie Teope of NOLA.com spotted Clark at practice and reports that fullback Shane Smith has also joined the team.

Clark started 13 games for the Panthers at left tackle after Matt Kalil was injured last season. He had 26 starts over three years with the Texans and made 27 others over five seasons with the Broncos at the start of his career.

Smith played 11 games with the Giants in 2017 and opened last season with the team, but he was cut after the first two games of the season.