Source: Dak Prescott has not asked for $40 million a year

Posted by Charean Williams on August 12, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
AP

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott apparently aren’t close on a new deal, but how far apart they are remains a question.

The Cowboys have said they have made what they consider to be “solid” offers to Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, which would rank them “at least in the top five” at their respective positions. That would mean more than $30 million per season for Prescott.

NFL Media reported Monday, though, that Prescott is seeking an annual average of $40 million per season.

A PFT source quickly shot down the report, saying it is false based on either new money or total value at signing.

Russell Wilson became the league’s highest-paid player in April when he signed a four-year extension with the Seahawks worth $140 million. It gave him a new-money average of $35 million per year.

Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz rank below Wilson in average annual salary. Matt Ryan‘s average of $30 million per season ranks him fifth.

A report in June said Prescott’s agent, Todd France, had broached the idea of $34 million a season. Prescott was drafted in the fourth round, so the final year of his rookie deal has him making only $2.025 million in 2019.

Both sides have expressed optimism at getting a deal done. At some point.

Whatever the number is, Prescott is expected to become the highest-paid player in team history but not the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Prescott is 32-16 as a starter in the regular season, with 10,876 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating, so he is vastly underpaid as it stands now.

7 responses to “Source: Dak Prescott has not asked for $40 million a year

  5. I’m not a Cowboys fan, but I fear for Prescott. Getting a huge contract when maybe your talent doesn’t justify it will create tremendous pressure on him. I’m all for a player getting as much $ as he can. I’m not into some of the player-hate that is spilled on this board often, but Prescott would be wise to realize that maybe his career will last longer if he takes a bit less money and lets the Cowboys use it to surround him with good talent. As a Cowboy, he can make plenty in endorsements. He’s doing it already. Do what Brady did, not what Peyton Manning did, and take a bit less so your team can help you with more talent around you. Brady’s way has worked out much better than Manning’s way did.

  6. Tough spot when cap room is running dry. They have to retain their big 3. With some luck and if their additions play well they could be very relevant.

    My guess is that the ‘Boys cant get it done and they lose pieces.

  7. That’ll crush their cap if they up Elliot big as well. You’ll lose olineman and defense. Already have a DE making 20+…best Lb coming due as well looking for CJ Mosely money…and talking about franchising Amari if needed around 20 per?…do it Jerry…send Dallas into cap hell for years to come…

