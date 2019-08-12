Tom Brady: Don’t read anything into putting my house on market

Getty Images

Shortly after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady agreed to a new contract with the team that provided a path to free agency in 2020, there was word that he put his Brookline house on the market for $39.5 million.

If one wanted to connect the two things, one could find that Brady was preparing for a future that didn’t have him spending time in Massachusetts. During an appearance on WEEI on Monday, Brady was asked if people should be making those kinds of inferences about his real estate maneuvering.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks.”

When Brady signed the new pact, he said that having an uncertain future was part of the life of an NFL player. On Monday, he said there’s “this isn’t the time to worry” about 2020 because there are “a lot of considerations” professionally and personally that “go into playing.” For now, the focus is only on this season and keeping that frame of mind has worked pretty well for Brady over the years.