Tom Brady would prefer not to change helmets, but knows it’s a rule

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 12, 2019, 9:01 AM EDT
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is not the only NFL star who’s being forced to change helmets this season. Just the only one who’s threatening to quit football over it.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has also been forced to change helmets this season as the NFL eliminates certain helmet models that haven’t passed the rigorous safety testing that the league requires. But while Brady, like Brown, feels that his old helmet was comfortable and effective, he’s not going to fight the league over it.

“I’ve been experimenting with a couple different ones and I don’t really love the one I’m in, but I don’t really have much of a choice so I’m doing the best I can to work with it,” Brady said on WEEI. “My last helmet, I wore in four Super Bowls, so it was a pretty great helmet for me, and I hated to put it on the shelf, but that was what they said to do, so I’m dealing with it and working with something else.”

Brady’s response is the only rational one: Players are free to have their preferences, but ultimately the NFL and the NFL Players Association got together and set a standard for helmet safety, and if a player’s preferred model doesn’t make the cut, then that player has to change helmets. Whether applied to Brady, Brown or anyone else, the rule makes sense, and players need to accept it if they’re going to keep playing in the NFL.

  1. Brady had actually joked about possible stand-off if he is not allowed to keep his old helmet. Looks like Brown took this joke as a real thing and run with it.

  4. When my firstborn was 2 he tried throwing tantrums on the floor to get his way.
    So my wife and I would leave the room every time.
    A couple of days later my child learned it was ineffective.

    Let’s leave AB alone, please. There is no confusion to sort through here.

  6. Considering how badly NE has been cheated since Goodell came into the league hired by the Jets organization, they dot every I and cross every T and have since Framegate I.

    Antonio Brown, however, thinks he’s above the league as do a lot of the Steelers and other AFC teams who are protected by Goodell to help them try to beat NE.

  7. It was the Jets, Goodell’s former employer, that started the fantasy of the Patriots “cheating.” Despite no evidence of any wrongdoing, the myth persists. It’s kept alive by jealousy and the bandwagon rabble. However, this story is just another example of NE doing things the right way like they always do…

  8. steelerfanjo says:

    August 12, 2019 at 9:16 am

    _________________

    He was never married to another woman other than Gisele and lets face it, you and i don’t really know what happened with Bridget M.

    ____________________________

    Hahaha. You did get one part right he is the single worst thing to ever happen to the Steelers. Going for 7 this year Pats!!!

  10. Im pretty sure I read Aaron Rogers also had to make the change this year. Like Brady Im sure he didnt like it either, but he too has done it without the tantrum.

  11. Tom brady goes by the rules.
    Antonio Brown believes he should be able to to whatever he wants, or threatens.
    Happens everyday across America, but people dont dare speak out.
    Its all in the demographics

  12. Not a fan of either player but on the field I think they are both great. Toms obviously the goat and A.B. is a stud when he is not getting in his own way.

    Tom is basically saying grow up A.B. It is just a helmet.

  13. Thank you AB! Your antics keep NE off the preseason headlines. Try as they might to bring Tom Brady into it, you can’t really top frost burning your feet, ON PURPOSE!

  14. >>>Tom Brady is the single worst thing to ever happen to NFL.<<<

    I don't know about that but he's probably the single worst thing to ever happen to the Steelers.

Leave a Reply

