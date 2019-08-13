Adam Gase doesn’t see cornerback depth as a concern

Getty Images

The Jets weren’t particularly deep at cornerback when the entire group was healthy and a couple of injuries have left them thin enough that safety Jamal Adams is volunteering his services.

Trumaine Johnson is week-to-week with a hamstring injury and undrafted rookie Kyron Brown went down with the same injury on Monday after working his way into the first team. That left the Jets with Darryl Roberts, Arthur Maulet and Brian Poole as their top three corners and that’s led some to call for a trade to upgrade the talent on hand.

Head coach Adam Gase made it clear he isn’t banging that drum when he was asked at his Monday press conference if he was concerned about the team’s cornerback depth.

“I guess I don’t look at it like that,” Gase said. “I look at it as Trumaine is down right now, this is a great opportunity for a lot of guys. Like somebody has a chance to step up and make a name for themselves. Somebody has a chance to get in with that first defense, go against our wide receivers, go against our offense and Sam [Darnold] and those guys and see if a guy can play at that high level. I mean it’s a great opportunity.”

Gase was asked if going into the season without any changes would force defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to make adjustments to his defense and said Williams loves “to be able scheme things up,” but his chances of doing that successfully would look a lot better with a little more to work with at cornerback.