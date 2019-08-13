Amari Cooper missing practice with foot injury

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is struggling with a foot injury.

Cooper injured his foot 10 days ago and has missed six consecutive practices, Ed Werder of ESPN reports. However, the team does not believe it will be a long-term injury.

Most of the talk about Cooper in training camp has revolved around his contract. Cooper is set to be a free agent after this season, and he, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are all looking for new deals. It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys can keep all three of them beyond their current contracts.

Cooper will want to get healthy in time to have a big season, especially if he’s expecting to hit free agency in March.