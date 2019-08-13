Andrew Luck’s calf problem becomes a high-ankle issue

Getty Images

The process of pinpointing the specific Andrew Luck injury has morphed into a game of Three Card Monte.

After weeks of Luck dealing with a supposed calf injury, the condition shifted to (according to owner Jim Irsay) a “small little bone issue” on Monday. On Tuesday, G.M. Chris Ballard offered a different explanation.

Via Mike Wells of ESPN.com, Ballard said on a conference call that the calf strain has become a high-ankle issue.

It’s unclear what the issue is, but with the lower calf in proximity of the upper ankle, it sounds like something is happening where the calf muscle and the calf bone come together. And it could be that, after weeks of treating the situation like a soft-tissue injury, it possibly has become, or always was, a bone situation.

Whatever the specific injury, Luck has three weeks and five days to get ready for Week One. Ballard declined to say whether Luck will be available to play. At this point, the safest bet would be to assume that Jacoby Brissett will be on the field when the curtain rises on 2019.