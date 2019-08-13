Antonio Brown has found a newer model of his helmet

Posted by Josh Alper on August 13, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown went on social media as part of his search for a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet made in the last 10 years and his hunt has borne fruit.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Tuesday afternoon that Brown has found a new model of his preferred helmet. Brown’s old helmet was no longer certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment because of how old it is, which led Brown to file a grievance against the league that he lost on Monday.

The helmet still needs to be re-conditioned and re-certified before Brown can use it in practice or a game. Rosenhaus also said there was never any thought to Brown retiring if he was barred from using his old helmet.

“It wasn’t [Antonio Brown’s] intent to leave the team for the period of time that he did,” Rosenhaus said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He has always had a good line of communication with the club. Actually the Raiders and the NFL are working closely to get the helmet issue resolved.”

Once the helmet issue is fully resolved, there’s still the matter of getting his feet well enough to return to action. Rosenhaus didn’t delve into details about that, but said it was a bigger reason for the wideout’s absence from Raiders camp. Brown’s back at camp now, but it still remains to be seen when he’ll be fully back to work.

  2. “I will listen for the word of the God of peace. Surely the God of peace will proclaim peace to God’s people, to the faithful, to those who trust in the God of peace … Love and truth will embrace; justice and peace will kiss. Truth will spring from the earth; justice will look down from heaven.” (Ps. 85: 9-12)

  3. So does that mean AB has a max of 2 years left to play before he has to retire?

    What’s he going to do next summer or the summer after when not a single Schutt AiR Advantage can be certified?

    Cry moar?

  4. Well, that didn’t take long. It’s kind of silly that a 9-year-old helmet is okay but the same helmet that is 10 years old isn’t. If this new helmet has taken more hits than the old one (doubtful, I admit), it’s probably less safe.

  7. batterystreet says:
    August 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm
    If there were a god up there, this baby would never find a helmet that met his babyish requirements. Ridiculous.

    0 0 Rate This
    ___________________________________________________________________________________
    Ridiculous as your comment

  8. >.“It wasn’t [Antonio Brown’s] intent to leave the team for the period of time that he did,” Rosenhaus said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He has always had a good line of communication with the club. Actually the Raiders and the NFL are working closely to get the helmet issue resolved.”

    Someones nose just grew 12 inches.

  9. THANK GOD !!! I was SO afraid I’d never sleep again waiting for this problem to be solved !!! ROTFLMAO !!!

  10. Mayock and Gruden have always been supportive of Brown. It’s the media and haters that got off on this story. Just another example of all scouts fired when in reality two were let go and the third seems to be still there. He was reported interviewing with Cleveland but he’s listed on the Raiders website and not on the Browns website.

