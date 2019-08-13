Antonio Brown offers to trade signed helmet for newer model

AP

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is on the hunt for a helmet of his preferred model that the NFL will let him wear. And he’s offering a memorabilia trade if he can get one.

Brown wrote on Twitter today that if someone will give him a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet that fits him and is less than 10 years old, Brown will trade a signed practice helmet for it.

“I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn Raiders helmet,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

At issue is the NFL’s rule that players can’t play in helmets more than 10 years old. Brown has been wearing the same helmet throughout his NFL career, and he tried to bring it with him from Pittsburgh and have it re-painted to play in it for the Raiders. But that helmet is now more than 10 years old, so the NFL won’t let him wear it. The NFL will, however, let him wear the same model of helmet. Schutt discontinued that model eight years ago, so finding one won’t be easy.

Brown’s offer seems rather chintzy, given that Brown made noises about quitting football and walking away from tens of millions of dollars if he didn’t get to play in his preferred helmet. If the helmet matters that much to Brown, a player who has made about $70 million in his NFL career and may end up making $70 million more before it’s over, he ought to be willing to give up a lot more than a signed practice helmet for it.

Anyone out there who has a Schutt Air Advantage that’s less than 10 years old and would fit Brown would be wise to consider that signed practice helmet merely an opening bid.