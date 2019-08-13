Antonio Brown returning to Raiders facility Tuesday

Getty Images

After an arbitrator ruled against Antonio Brown in his helmet grievance, the Raiders wideout said that he was “working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field.”

Getting back on the field isn’t going to happen immediately, but Brown will be back around his teammates. PFT has learned, via a league source, that Brown will be back at the Raiders’ facility on Tuesday.

Brown has been away from the team for more than a week as he first dealt with injuries to his feet and then with the grievance related to the NFL barring him from using his preferred helmet because it is too old to be certified for use this season. Brown is looking for a version of that helmet — the Schutt AiR Advantage — that is less than 10 years old.

Whether Brown will find that helmet and what he’ll do if he can’t remain open questions, but Tuesday’s trip to Raiders camp may move everyone closer to some answers.