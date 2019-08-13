Antonio Brown says his feet are feeling “a lot better”

AP

Antonio Brown‘s agent confirmed the star receiver’s injury to his feet.

“It’s frostbite,” Drew Rosenhaus said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Brown has finished treatment with a specialist, Rosenhaus added.

PFT Live co-host Chris Simms reported a week ago that Brown injured his feet by doing cryotherapy without the proper footwear.

“[I’m feeling] a lot better,” Brown said Tuesday, via USA Today. “Working towards 100 percent. It’s been a process with the feet. Any time you got a lot of blisters, it’s hard to change direction, cut and run and be able to do what I do naturally.”

It is uncertain when Brown will return to practice or whether he will play in the preseason. Coach Jon Gruden, though, said Tuesday that he expects Brown to play in the season opener.

Brown hasn’t practiced since July 30.

“Stay tuned,” Brown said when asked when he would return to practice.