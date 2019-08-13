Bears waive Emanuel Hall

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emanuel Hall‘s bid to make the Bears has come to an end.

Per the Chicago Tribune, the Bears gave Hall a $12,000 signing bonus and $30,000 base guarantee in order to entice him to sign with them after he went undrafted in April but his time with the team is over. The Bears announced they waived Hall on Tuesday morning.

Hall did not play against the Panthers last week and has missed several recent practices. Availability was an issue for Hall while at Missouri as well and he was limited to nine games during his final college season because of a groin injury.

Hall showed a knack for big plays in college — 37 catches for 828 yards and six touchdowns last year — but he’ll need someone else to take a flier for him to show he can do it at the professional level as well.