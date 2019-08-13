Bill O’Brien doesn’t know when Jadeveon Clowney will report

Getty Images

A report earlier this month indicated that Jadeveon Clowney‘s plan is to show up after the Texans’ third preseason game. That’s news to Bill O’Brien, who said Tuesday he has no idea when Clowney will report for work.

Clowney has not signed the franchise tag, which he will play under this season before becoming a free agent if the Texans don’t franchise him again.

“I don’t know. I really don’t,” O’Brien told NFL Network about Clowney’s plans. “I know he’s working hard. He’s out there working out. He’s in shape. He’s doing everything he needs to do to be ready to play. But ultimately that’s up to him [when he reports]. When he wants to show up, he’ll show up, and he’ll be ready to go. He’s a professional. When that happens, we’ll move forward with that. But I have no idea when he’ll be here. I can’t predict that.”

Clowney, 26, has made three consecutive Pro Bowls. He has 29 career sacks but has never had double-digit sacks.