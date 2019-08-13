Brian Flores wants better body language from Josh Rosen

AP

With the regular season quickly approaching, Josh Rosen remains the backup quarterback in Miami. Rosen is making progress, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores still is looking for more from the second-year quarterback.

Rosen didn’t hide his disgust at one stretch of plays with the starters in a joint practice against the Bucs on Tuesday. He took three sacks, and the Dolphins had a false start, according to Chris Perkins of TheAthletic.com.

Flores didn’t hide his annoyance with Rosen’s annoyance.

“I thought he practiced OK,” Flores said. “From the naked eye, I think he’s got to do a better job of getting guys in and out of the huddle, his communication, body language. There were some plays there he didn’t like, and we’ve just got to move on to the next play.”

Rosen is conscious of his body language, having worked on it at UCLA and with the Cardinals. He vows to continue working on it.

“I think especially when you get into competitive environments I tend to be very critical of myself,” Rosen said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m very competitive, so I have always worked that throughout my entire athletic career, since I’ve been a young kid.”

Flores said he has talked to Rosen about his body language and will continue to harp on it. The first-year head coach believes body language sets a tone.

“We want good body language out of everybody,” Flores said. “We’re going to have bad plays. We need to move on to the next one, period. Players, coaches, that’s everybody. The quarterback position, they’re all looking at you. That’s something they have to be conscious of.

“I talked to him about it, I talked to all the quarterbacks, as well as the leaders on the team. They’re looking at you as a leader, and I think that’s an important piece of this that people don’t talk about very much. But I think it’s very important.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to lead the quarterback competition, and Flores said the plan for Friday’s preseason game against the Bucs is for Fitzpatrick to start.

“That’s kind of the thought process,” Flores said, “but that can change right after we walk out of here. I think that’s a fluid situation there. I think both guys are doing well.”