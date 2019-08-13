Buccaneers sign safety Darian Stewart

Getty Images

The Buccaneers added some experience to their secondary Tuesday morning.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Bucs signed veteran safety Darian Stewart.

The 31-year-old Stewart was a starter for the Broncos the last four years, and has also spent time with the Rams and Ravens.

He went to the Pro Bowl in 2016, the same year the Broncos rewarded him with a four-year, $28 million contract extension.

He was released by the Broncos in March, and didn’t have much of a market. He visited the Colts in June, but his name hasn’t come up until this news. The Bucs have a bunch of kids in the secondary, and Stewart could add some needed ballast to the group.