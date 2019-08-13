Captain Munnerlyn sees “night and day” difference in Cam Newton’s arm

AP

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was on a familiar practice field on Tuesday, but he wasn’t on the same side of the field as the players he knows best.

Munnerlyn signed with the Bills last weekend and he joined his new team on a trip for joint practices with the Panthers this week. Munnerlyn spent his first five and last two seasons with the Panthers and spent much of that time facing off with Cam Newton during practices.

Munnerlyn got a chance to see Newton on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on how the Panthers quarterback is doing after reworking his throwing motion in the wake of last year’s shoulder injury.

“It’s like night and day,” Munnerlyn said, via the Charlotte Observer. “His arm looks a whole lot better. You can tell he’s been working. I’m expecting big things.”

Munnerlyn isn’t lacking for company in Carolina on that front, but final judgment on how it all came together for Newton won’t come for quite a while.