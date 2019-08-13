Chargers seeing “flashes” from Jerry Tillery

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t have first-round pick Jerry Tillery in the lineup for their preseason opener, but he’s taken a step toward playing in his first game as a professional.

Tillery has been limited this summer as a result of offseason shoulder surgery, but Sunday saw the defensive lineman put on the pads for the first time since the start of training camp. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said that was the first day “where you saw flashes of” what made Tillery their choice at the top of the 2019 draft.

“We’re just trying to bring him along at a good pace here and see how he handles each day and how he’s responding,” Bradley said, via the Los Angeles Times. “When you talk to him, he feels like he was ready awhile ago. We’re just making sure we’re bringing him along [slowly].”

Tillery should take part in joint practices with the Saints this week and could get his first game action when the teams square off on August 18.