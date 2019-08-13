Chiefs add Manasseh Garner, waive Josh Caldwell

Getty Images

Four carries for 59 yards and a touchdown on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals apparently wasn’t enough to keep running back Josh Caldwell on the Chiefs roster for the time being

Kansas City waived Caldwell on Monday evening and added tight end Manasseh Garner in his place.

It’s Garner’s second stint with the Chiefs after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Garner spent time at fullback with the Chiefs during his first stop with the team before moving on to the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins. Garner has not yet appeared in a regular season game.

Garner’s return to the team comes in the wake of a separated shoulder for tight end John Lovett that occurred during the Bengals’ game on Saturday.