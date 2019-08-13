Eagles waive Blake Countess with injury settlement

Getty Images

The Eagles signed a few veteran safeties this offseason and they parted ways with one of them on Tuesday.

Blake Countess suffered a hamstring injury in last Thursday’s game against the Titans and the Eagles announced that they’ve waived him with an injury settlement as a result. Defensive tackle Aziz Shittu was added to the 90-man roster in a corresponding move.

Countess was claimed off of waivers in May. He spent the last three seasons with the Rams and saw the majority of his playing time on special teams. He did well enough in that role that he’s a good bet to resurface if his hamstring recovers.

Andrew Sendejo and Johnathan Cyprien are the other free agent acquisitions in the Eagles safety group. Rodney McLeod, Malcolm Jenkins and Tre Sullivan return from last year.

Shittu spent 2016 on the Eagles’ practice squad and 2017 on their injured reserve list. He was on the Cowboys practice squad last year.