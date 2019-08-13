Eddy Piniero: Scrutiny of Bears kicking competition “a little exhausting”

Getty Images

The Bears didn’t make a trade for Kaare Vedvik, which means that their kicking competition remains a two-man battle between Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro.

That battle is heavily scrutinized in every practice and Pineiro said that he and Fry are aware that they are “competing against all the other kickers” around the league in addition to one another. Pineiro said that knowledge and the overall experience of being under the microscope has taken a toll.

“Yeah, it’s a little exhausting,” Pineiro said, via the team’s website. “Just every day you feel like, ‘Oh damn, if I miss this kick am I going to get cut? Are they going to trade for somebody else?’ It does get annoying, but I can’t control any of that. What I can control is showing what I can do on the field, and hopefully we get some more opportunities this next week.”

Pineiro was 1-of-2 on field goals in the preseason opener while Fry hit a field goal and an extra point, but Pineiro has made a slightly higher percentage of kicks during practice. That may not help him as head coach Matt Nagy said “what they do in these preseason games is going to be the true test,” but anything the two players do in any setting won’t matter much if the Bears decide to go outside the organization.