Former Army tackle trying to get waiver to sign with Eagles

Getty Images

President Donald Trump could be helping the Eagles with some offensive line depth.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Army tackle Brett Toth is seeking a waiver to allow him to sign with the Eagles.

In May, the President said he’d allow military academy players to obtain waivers to play pro sports upon their graduation, reversing a policy his Department of Defense enacted two years ago.

The rule would allow athletes to fulfill their service obligations after their pro careers. Vikings seventh-rounder Austin Cutting, a long snapper from the Air Force Academy, was the first player to benefit from the policy change.

Toth played in the 2018 Senior Bowl and impressed there, apparently catching the Eagles’ eye.