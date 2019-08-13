Giants sign TE Jake Powell, place Amba Etta-Tawo on IR

Getty Images

The Giants placed wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo on injured reserve Tuesday in a move that was expected after he tore his Achilles during Monday’s practice.

That move was one of four that the Giants announced on Tuesday afternoon. They also waived tight end Isaiah Searight with an injury designation and waived defensive end Alex Jenkins.

While those three were swept off the roster, tight end Jake Powell will be joining the team. Powell was waived by the Saints last weekend.

Powell joins former Monmouth teammate wide receiver Reggie White Jr. as aspiring Giants this summer. The tight end caught 54 passes for 641 yards and six touchdowns during his time at the school.