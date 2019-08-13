Gronk to announce, well, something on August 27

Getty Images

Some think Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski inevitably will return to football. On August 27, he’ll be making an announcement of some sort, but undoubtedly not an announcement that he’ll return to football.

At an invitation-only event held in New York City, Gronk will unveil his “next chapter.” Given that both the email and an accompanying graphic use the term “chapter,” there’s a chance Gronkowski has authored (or at least co-authored) another book.

Which reminds me of his last book, It’s Good to be Gronk. Appearing on PFT Live as part of the radio tour for the new release in 2015, Gronk was eventually given a chance to tell people why they should buy the book.

“That’s a good question,” Gronk said. “I don’t know.”

For now, we don’t know what he’ll be announcing on August 27. But the email announcing the looming announcement worked; it got me to write something about it.