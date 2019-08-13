Jerry Jones is “squeezing and waiting for help” in negotiations

AP

Jerry Jones got a deal done with Emmitt Smith in 1993 after the running back held out for the first two games. He got a deal done with Dez Bryant at the 11th hour in 2015 after the Cowboys franchised the receiver.

So the Cowboys owner is not concerned about getting deals done with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper.

That’s the Cliff’s Notes version — Jerry’s Notes version? — of what Jones said Tuesday when asked about juggling three contract negotiations.

“Picture if you were the driver of a car, and you had a wreck and your hand was almost severed off. but you didn’t understand your anatomy,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “You look down. You’re spurting blood. You open the door and run to the woods and either die of bleeding to death or shock. The educated man looks down, knows his anatomy, squeezes and knows his best chance is to wait for help. That’s because he’s been there a lot and done that. And so I’m squeezing and waiting for help. That’s my lesson for today.”

The Cowboys don’t appear close on any of the negotiations, and Jones said he wouldn’t have a problem with talks going into the season. He added that the agents for the three star players have not ruled out continuing talks into the season either.

Cooper and Prescott are entering the final year of their contracts, while the Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott’s contract for 2020. But Elliott has pressed the team into dealing with him now by holding out.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones has said the Cowboys are not seeking to become market-setters, and Jerry Jones seemed to parrot that Tuesday.

“I’ve got to realize that I could let a DeMarcus Ware out of here because I don’t have enough money, because I paid it to too many others,” Jerry Jones said. “That happened to me. I don’t want that to happen again. And we’ve got some top talent here.”