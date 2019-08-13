Jon Gruden: Antonio Brown will play Week One

Getty Images

The status of Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has been the biggest question of the NFL preseason, with Brown missing time both because he injured his feet in a cryotherapy session gone wrong, and because he was fighting the league to get permission to wear his preferred helmet. But Raiders coach Jon Gruden says there’s no question about Brown’s status for the start of the season.

Asked today if Brown will play Week One, Gruden answered, “Oh yeah. Yep.”

For his part, Brown told reporters he’s not sure when his feet will be healthy enough for him to practice. But he sounded an optimistic note about his ability to return.

Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the last several years, a point that can sometimes be forgotten amid all the off-field nonsense that surrounds him. Perhaps he can remind everyone of what kind of player he is when the Raiders open the season on Monday, September 9 against the Broncos.