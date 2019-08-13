Justin Pugh to miss another week

Getty Images

Cardinals guard Justin Pugh‘s still at least another week away from returning to the field.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Pugh would not play this week, but the hope was he’d be able to return for the third week of the preseason.

Pugh’s been on the shelf with a shoulder injury suffered in the team’s first scrimmage of camp, but the hope has been that he’ll be back in time for the regular season opener.

The Cardinals signed Pugh to a five-year, $45 million deal in 2018.