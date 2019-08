Getty Images

It’s International Left-Handers Day. Which for a pair of left-handers who co-host PFT Live made it a very important day.

Even though the right-handers who rule the world relegated our one day of the year to August 13.

We commemorated the occasion by drafting the all-time best left-handed NFL quarterbacks. Chris Simms did not make the list. Six others did.

Check out the video. Did we miss anyone? Or, I should say, was anyone left out?