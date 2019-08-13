Louisiana Governor working on lease extension for Saints

Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago that people weren’t sure the Saints would still be in New Orleans at all.

Now, they’re working on another 30 years.

According to the Associated Press, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state was working on a lease extension which would keep the Saints in the Superdome for up to 30 years.

Edwards said the lease talks were happening alongside another round of renovations for the building, which he said were “extensive and needed” (which for $500 million they ought to be).

The current lease runs through 2025, which would be the 50th birthday of the state-owned building. The last round of renovations ($336 million worth) came in the six years after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.

The lease would begin with another 15-year commitment, and “with framework in place” for an another 15.

While the Saints were away from home following Katrina, it was unclear if the team would return. But they’ve come back and continue to thrive, like their city.