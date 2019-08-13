Marquise Brown gets day off, still “recovering”

Getty Images

Ravens rookie wideout Marquise Brown got a late start to training camp, and apparently still needs some time to be all the way back.

According to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, the first-rounder missed practice Monday, just two days after he rejoined team drills in training camp.

Brown had surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury, and opened camp on the non-football injury list.

“Just recovering, you know,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “All those kind of things are just part of training camp. I’m not going to get into every single guy or why he’s here or why he’s not. We don’t have any serious injuries, and it’s just part of our process.”

Brown didn’t return to practice at all until July 31, and after sitting out the preseason opener, he took part in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s for the first time Saturday.

While the Ravens hope he can bring his big-play ability to their new offense, they have to be mindful he’s going to need time to show the same kind of explosiveness.