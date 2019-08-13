Patriots activate Nate Ebner, Ken Webster from PUP

Getty Images

The New England Patriots activated reserve safety Nate Ebner and cornerback Ken Webster from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

The activations of Ebner and Webster leave just four players remaining on either the PUP or non-football injury lists for New England. Wide receivers Julian Edelman (thumb/NFI), Demaryius Thomas (Achilles/PUP) and Cameron Meredith (knee/PUP), and tackle Yodny Cajuste (quad/NFI) remain sidelined for the time being.

Ebner is entering his eighth season with the Patriots. He has been a reliable reserve and constant presence on special teams units throughout his tenure in New England. He’s played in 97 career games without making a start and has racked up 87 tackles.

Webster was a seventh-round draft pick this spring out of Mississippi. He appeared in 37 career games for Ole Miss with 92 tackles, three interceptions and 5.5 sacks.