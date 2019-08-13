Patriots waive Danny Etling

Getty Images

The Patriots’ attempt to find their own version of Taysom Hill, or perhaps a new Julian Edelman, is over.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots have waived rookie quarterback/wide receiver Danny Etling.

Last year’s seventh-round pick, he hung around on the practice squad as a quarterback, before they tried to transition him to receiver this offseason.

While it might have been an interesting story, he was always a long shot to make it at a new position, on a team with a number of new faces there.