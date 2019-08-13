Raiders sign a pair of defensive backs

Getty Images

The big news at Oakland training camp on Tuesday was the return of Antonio Brown.

Somewhere further down the page came a series of roster moves that included cutting punter Johnny Townsend a little more than a year after drafting him in the fifth round. The Raiders also waived cornerback Hamp Cheevers, who they claimed off of waivers on Sunday.

They will be replaced on the roster by defensive backs Makinton Dorleant and Joshua Holsey.

Dorleant was on the Raiders practice squad at the end of last season and went through the offseason program with the team until being waived in mid-June. He has bounced around the league since making four appearances with the Packers as a rookie in 2016.

Holsey was a 2017 seventh-round choice by Washington and missed almost all of last season due to a foot injury. He’s made four tackles in 13 career games.