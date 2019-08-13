Report: Antonio Callaway has done everything asked since positive test

AP

Antonio Callaway has followed his comprehensive treatment plan and done everything asked of him since testing positive for marijuana last season, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer said, citing a source.

The NFL last week announced a four-game suspension for Callaway for violation of the substance abuse policy.

“What I can tell you is that Antonio Callaway has done everything we’ve asked of him as a football player, as a father, as a son and as a young man,’’ his agent, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, told Cabot. “I know he’s done everything the Browns have asked of him, and I’m excited to see what this season holds for him once he gets back from this suspension.”

Callaway entered the NFL in Stage One of the substance abuse program, according to Cabot, because of a diluted sample at the Scouting Combine. But Callaway has worked with specialists and adhered to his treatment program since last season, giving the Browns hope Callaway can became the player they thought they were getting with a fourth-round choice.

“We’re very proud of Antonio,’’ Kawa said. “Antonio Callaway will prove to a lot of people that he’s the player the Browns drafted. More than that, he’ll prove he’s the good person that we all know he is.’’