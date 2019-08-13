Report: Hard Knocks will address Antonio Brown’s helmet, feet tonight

AP

Hard Knocks avoided addressing the real issue with Antonio Brown‘s feet last week. The NFL reality show also didn’t mention the receiver’s helmet issue, which already was an issue by the night of the premiere although no one outside the walls knew it.

The events of the past week have made it impossible for Hard Knocks to leave it on the cutting room floor this week no matter how much the Raiders wish they could.

Indeed, an NFL Films official tells Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that tonight’s episode on HBO will include mention of Brown’s helmet and his feet.

Brown’s arrival today briefly makes the show despite HBO needing final copy by 2:45 p.m. ET, Gehlken updated. More of it will air next week.

Although PFT Live co-host Chris Simms reported last Tuesday that Brown injured his feet in a cryotherapy machine, Hard Knocks made no mention of what is medically wrong with Brown’s feet in the first episode. The show said only the star receiver “is hobbled by injuries to his feet.”

While last week’s episode produced the second-highest premiere in the show’s past nine seasons, Hard Knocks could produce even bigger numbers tonight.