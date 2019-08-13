Russell Wilson, Seahawks starters to play against Minnesota

Getty Images

After being held out of the team’s first preseason game for the first time in his career with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson is expected to play Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

The appearance from Wilson and the starters may still be brief.

“We’ll get them some reps,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. “Depends on a lot of things, how the first series goes, second series. We don’t know yet, we haven’t talked about that yet. Get them out there, play a very familiar opponent, a good opponent. We played them late in the year in the last year, so they’re always a great challenge and all that. Get those guys in and I guess it’s going to be nice to hit somebody else for this group.”

Wilson was one of more than 10 starters that didn’t play against the Denver Broncos last Thursday. Tyler Lockett, Chris Carson, Jaron Brown, Duane Brown, D.J. Fluker, Bradley McDougald, K.J. Wright and Jarran Reed were among healthy starters that didn’t play in the preseason opener.

Wilson probably won’t play much more than a series against Minnesota. He played just 13 snaps in his first outing against the Los Angeles Chargers two years ago and just seven snaps against Indianapolis last year. While that was the first week of the preseason, Seattle still will likely turn the game over to Paxton Lynch, Geno Smith (if healthy) and newly signed reserve J.T. Barrett sooner than later.