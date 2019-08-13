Saquon Barkley will speak his mind on Colin Kaepernick, other issues

Getty Images

If it’s OK for people like Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to not stick to sports, it should be OK for people like Giants running back Saquon Barkley to do the same. Regardless, Barkley isn’t afraid to say what he thinks.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley uses social media, including retweets, to express his views. And he doesn’t mind the backlash, if any.

“If a fan wants to not be a fan of me because I retweet a thing for Colin Kaepernick, I don’t care,” Barkley told Leonard. “But I respect that people have their own opinions. Everyone is entitled to that. I just would hope that people respect I have a right to my own opinion, as well.”

Barkley believes, as many do, that Kaepernick has been blackballed by the NFL.

“He’s not in the league not ’cause he can’t play,” Barkley told Leonard. “I mean, is that fair to him? Because of his belief or what he views?”

Barkley also has chimed in on issues like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s holdout and reaction to the President’s criticism of Baltimore. And Barkley has made it clear that he’ll continue to speak regarding issues on which he has opinions.

And that’s fine. If, after all, it’s OK for the owners to do more than own their teams, it’s OK for the playes to do more than play for them.