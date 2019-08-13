Tom Moore to remain on Bucs’ staff as consultant

Getty Images

Bruce Arians added a familiar face to his coaching staff after the Buccaneers hired him. Tom Moore joined Arians as an offseason offensive consultant.

It was planned as a temporary job.

But Moore will stay on in the same role through the season, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Moore and Arians first worked together with the Colts in 1998 in the early Peyton Manning years. Moore also worked on Arians’ staff in Arizona.

Moore, 80, has served as a consultant for the Jets and Titans, too.

In his many years as an offensive coordinator, Moore has directed 13 top-10 scoring offenses.

Moore will help Arians and Bryron Leftwich try to get the most out of Jameis Winston, who faces a critical season in his fifth season since Tampa Bay made the quarterback the No. 1 overall choice.