Tony Romo: Dak Prescott has been productive since arriving in Dallas

Posted by Charean Williams on August 13, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

The most money Tony Romo ever earned in a single season was $26.5 million in 2013, according to overthecap.com. He finished his NFL career with $127.4 million in earnings.

Dak Prescott could sign a bigger total deal than what Romo made in his career and is expected to have a higher annual average than Romo ever earned in one season.

Prescott already has turned down a deal that would pay him $30 million a season based on Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones’ revelation last week that Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott all have offers that would put them “at least in the top five” at their respective positions.

Prescott, who replaced Romo as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback when Romo was injured in the 2016 preseason, has earned that, Romo said.

“In the NFL — quarterbacks, running backs, receivers — it doesn’t matter. It’s about the production,” Romo told CBS Sports HQ. “Are you winning? Are you helping your football team win? And are you producing? And Dak’s done that since the moment he stepped on the field.”

The Cowboys also are working on deals with Cooper and Elliott — Elliott remains a holdout from training camp — but have expressed confidence at getting all three signed to long-term deals. Romo said it’s a matter of when, not if.

“All three of these guys, their deals are going to get done,” Romo said. “It’s just fun for people to talk about while it’s going on.

“They’re all great players, and I think it’s just a matter of time before they get paid.”

7 responses to “Tony Romo: Dak Prescott has been productive since arriving in Dallas

  3. I am not a Cowboys fan. I only root for them if they play Seattle. LOL I don’t care if they overspend on Dak Prescott. It just makes it so much harder for Dallas to get a good team around him. Players like Tom Brady are getting rare. Brady puts winning above making the most money and he has 6 Super Bowl rings to show for it because he has a good supporting cast.

  4. Really surprised to see that Dak is being considered as the future for the Cowboys. The money being talked about seems crazy, for somebody who really has not done anything. I reviewed his stats, and he appears to be in the mid-teens of QB rankings by most stat counters. I’m going on what I have observed in the few games I have seen him play; and Dak seems to have accuracy issues when throwing from the pocket. He looks pretty good while throwing on the run, but I prefer an accurate pocket passer to the running QB. I remember Troy Aikman saying the same thing during a broadcast; that Dak has accuracy issues. IMO, I just don’t see him as the guy. Glad that the Cowboys are not my team, because he is not the one I would choose to lead.

  5. I don’t see what all the fuss is about. If Dallas doesn’t pay Dak this year, then they franchise him next year, he still gets 30 mil+, ala K. Cousins. Better to pay him now than later.

  6. When he’s on and at his best, Dak is an average QB, around the 14 to 18 best of 32 starting QB’s. When taking into account rookie QB’s with a higher upside, there are at least 20 to 24 QB’s I would rather have on my team ahead of Dak Prescott. At his best he’s an average to below average QB. Unfortunately for Cowboy fans, he just hasn’t improved since his rookie year. He has actually regressed. I don’t know who’s more crazy, Jerry Jones for offering $30 million a year, or Dak for turning it down.

  7. A couple months ago, the Cowboys could have signed Nick Foles as an unrestricted free agent for $22 million a year. He’s a better and more accomplished QB than Dak Prescott. On the open market Dak would command a salary in the $18 to $20 million a year range, well below the $40 million a year that he wants. If anybody overpays though, it will be Jerry Jones. The Cowboys would be better off using their 1st round pick next draft on a QB with a higher upside than Dak Prescott

