And it remains to be seen whether Raiders receiver Antonio Brown will find a suitable Schutt AiR Advantage.

Beyond the obvious fact that the helmet needs to fit Brown, it also needs to be less than 10 years old and in sufficiently good shape to be properly certified for use in 2019. It’s unknown how many helmets fit those parameters.

A source in the helmet industry who requested anonymity advises PFT that the Schutt AiR Advantage officially came off the line after the 2009 season. It’s possible, the source explained, that “maybe a couple thousand” additional helmets were made after 2009 for certain specific college and professional teams. Schutt retained none in its warehouses.

The date of the helmet’s manufacture is stamped inside the shell of each helmet. If/when Brown finds one, it most likely will be used and not new, requiring it to be reconditioned.

If Brown can’t find a suitable AiR Advance, the closest match to the Schutt AiR Advantage is the Schutt AiR XP Pro Q11. Given that the 10-year anniversary of the manufacture of the last Schutt AiR Advantage is coming, Brown should consider getting comfortable with the AiR XP Pro Q11 or some other approved model.