Aaron Rodgers: Slash beer prices to get fans as loud as possible

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers wants lower beer prices and louder fans at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers said that for the fans to support the Packers while the defense is on the field, making beer cheap might be the answer.

“I’m up for anything that’s gonna get the fans as loud as possible,” Rodgers said. “Maybe slash some beer prices or something, would be a good idea.”

Domestic beers were selling for $8.25 for a 16-ounce can at Lambeau Field last year. If Rodgers succeeds in his campaign to get those prices down, he’ll become even more popular in Green Bay.