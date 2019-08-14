Antonio Brown gets sued by chef over unpaid Pro Bowl food bill

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown will eventually know his way around the legal system, whether he wants to or not.

Brown, according to ESPN, has been sued for nearly $40,000 by a chef who claims that Brown failed to pay a Pro Bowl-week bill

Stefano Tedeschi, who calls himself “The Sports Chef,” has filed suit against Brown in Florida for a $38,521.20.

Tedeschi alleges that Brown rented an Orlando-area mansion and then hired Tedeschi to provide cooking services over multiple days, including parties at the mansion.

Attorney Darren Heitner told ESPN, “We expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself.”

Brown settled a lawsuit earlier this year arising from claims that he threw furniture off a Miami balcony, nearly hitting a toddler and his grandfather. Brown recently was sued for allegedly stiffing a trainer.

Brown also isn’t afraid to file legal claims; he essentially sued the NFL over his desire to wear an outdated helmet. He lost, but an unexpected loophole has allowed him to wear the same helmet, if models made within the last 10 years can be recertified and reconditioned.