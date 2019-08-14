Appeals court revives antitrust lawsuit against NFL, DirecTV

August 14, 2019
Multiple aspects of the NFL Sunday Ticket package seems to constitute a violation of antitrust laws. One specific aspect of that arrangement continues to be challenged in court — and a federal appeals court issued a key ruling on Tuesday against the NFL and DirecTV.

The full ruling and opinion, all 44 pages of it, can be read here. The goal of this remainder of this blurb will be to translate those 44 pages into English, or something close to it.

The case, which had been dimissed by a federal district court, alleges that the Sunday Ticket package eliminates competition in a given market for the live telecast of NFL games. Absent the global, buy-all-or-buy-none Sunday Ticket option, the NFL’s teams could make individual games available through other platforms, from free TV to cable to satellite to Internet, competing against each other and making the specific game(s) that a given customer wants to watch easier and cheaper to obtain. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decided to reinstate the case, and to allow it to proceed.

It’s a potentially significant development, given that (as observed by the appeals court) the NFL’s broadcast antitrust exemption does not apply to cable, satellite, or Internet broadcasts. This means that any effort by the NFL to sell global rights to cable, satellite, and/or Internet companies will be subject to potential antitrust liability.

When this argument was made several decades ago against the NCAA, which is not protected from antitrust liability when it comes to the broadcasting of college football games, it led to the proliferation of televised college football. If the current litigation against the NFL prevails, it’s unclear what will happen next.

The league could retain its current market-by-market TV arrangements, relying on the antitrust exemption to justify broadcating a handle of Sunday afternoon games. Alternatively, the league could embrace the potential revenue gains that would come from making all games available in one or more available platforms in every market.

Whether that would offset the $1.5 billion per year that the league receives from DirecTV remains to be seen. Whether that would cause the revenue-sharing arrangement among all teams to potentially implode also would fall into the to-be-determined category.

But if, in the end, the teams whose games are not available for free in a given market could sell the rights to watch those games one by one, without customers committing to all out-of-market games and all weeks by purchasing Sunday Ticket, the customers win — because the customers would get to purchase only what the customers want to watch, getting for example all Seahawks games in Cincinnati without having to pay for any Jaguars, Titans, and Lions games.

It could take many more years for this to play out in court. Indeed, it took more than eight months for the current case to go from briefs and oral arguments to a final decision. But a business model that could be a plain-sight antitust violation remains under legal attack, and the winner could be anyone who simply wants to watch one team’s games without having to buy all of them.

11 responses to “Appeals court revives antitrust lawsuit against NFL, DirecTV

  1. My fondest desire is to have the same capability with the NFL as I have with MLB.tv. I ‘ve purchased the entire season for my favorite MLB team and I’m not saddled with having to purchase the games of the other 29 teams. Aside from that, I can’t even get the “Sunday Ticket” capability with UVerse even though AT&T owns DirecTV.

  3. each team should be able to sell their season’s worth of games, for streaming at the very least, to whomever that wants to buy them.

    as someone who owns the Sunday Ticket via DirecTV, i must say it kinda sucks having to rely on them during days that it rains or snows.

  4. Give options for team specific packages.

    NFL wants to know why the ratings are down? Often time there are fantastic 1pm matchups that we all miss while jets vs jaguars or some other boring game is broadcast due to location.

  5. You would think with all the online live tv services and ability to VPN to anywhere in the world, the folks at Directv (At&T), might be hesitant to cut such a big check. The NFL would make much more money spreading its services around, and with so many stadiums funded by taxpayer dollars, it’s crap that it’s a select package that costs over $300.

  7. Be careful what you wish for. Do you really think that the NFL would lose money on not being able to sell you the whole NFL ticket? They will just make a package of your individual team just as expensive as the whole Sunday ticket so you would get a lot less for just about the same price you are paying now!

  9. “But if, in the end, the teams whose games are not available for free in a given market could sell the rights to watch those games one by one, without customers committing to all out-of-market games and all weeks by purchasing Sunday Ticket, the customers win — because the customers would get to purchase only what the customers want to watch”
    Well I wouldn’t say for sure the customer wins, they could just as easily charge 29.99 per game like a lot of ppv and then if you end up having to pay for 12 games(the other 4 we will say are national or playing your local team) then you’ve already spent more to watch just those 12 than you would have to get the full Sunday ticket. A la carte is never cheaper than a bundle/package.

  11. How much revenue does the NFL lose to pirating? You don’t have to be exceptionally tech-savvy to use a VPN and the internet to pirate any game you want for free. It’s really quite easy. How many people who now pirate games would prefer to pay for the game(s) they wish to stream if the cost were reasonable? How many future fans would choose to pay instead of pirating? The NFL is being stupid here.

