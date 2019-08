Getty Images

The Bengals claimed defensive tackle Dare Odeyingbo off waivers from the Buccaneers on Wednesday, the team announced.

Odeyingbo signed with Tampa Bay as a college free agent out of Vanderbilt on May 10.

He played in the Buccaneers’ preseason opener last Friday but had no statistics. The Bucs waived him Tuesday.

Odeyingbo played four seasons at Vanderbilt, making 87 tackles, including 17 for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.