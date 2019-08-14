Carson Wentz is fine with no preseason playing time

Getty Images

Since the football itself isn’t often enough to sustain interest, preseason games usually need a subplot.

Nick Foles leading his new Jaguars team against Carson Wentz and his old one won’t be able to scratch that itch for you, however.

The Jaguars don’t seem likely to play their new quarterback without an intact first offensive line, and the Eagles coach Doug Pederson continues to be coy about Wentz’s availability, but seems to be leaning against playing him this week if at all.

“I trust Doug’s plan,” Wentz said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. “He’s got a reason for what he’s doing, and whatever it is, I’m more than ready to get out there and play, but I’m good, really, either way. . . .

“I feel good either way. “Whatever coach feels [is] best. I’ll be ready come Week 1 whether I get reps multiple times in the preseason or not at all.”

Last week, Wentz shared similar thoughts, saying the preseason games were “definitely never needed.”

If you really need an angle, the Cody Kessler revenge game thing is there, as the former Jaguar backup will get plenty of work for the Eagles. He and rookie Clayton Thorson are the available quarterbacks after backup Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist in last week’s game.